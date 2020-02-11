Tai Chi, For some spiritual awakening and strong immune system

In 1995, not much was known about Tai Chi in India but over the last two-and-a-half decades, the technique has spread all over the country and Sifu George Thomas has taught over 30,000 students in India and Canada since then.

What is Tai Chi?

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. A Harvard Medical School publication says, ‘Tai Chi is often described as meditation in motion,’ but it might well be called ‘medication in motion’. The publication goes on to say that ‘there is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems.’

Do tell us a bit about yourself and your journey in Tai Chi.

In 1977, I started learning karate and that was the beginning of my martial art journey which transformed my life. Through discipline and hard work I made a name for myself in the field of martial arts. I advanced to 6th Dan Black Belt and was appointed as National Karate Referee after a qualifying exam. From 1983 my search for a Tai Chi teacher began and it took me 12 years to find the perfect teacher in 1995. Joining Tai Chi was a spiritual awakening. What followed was a journey and it will go on.

Tell us a bit about your teacher, the legendary Fu Sheng Yuan.

Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan is a descendant of the Yang Family. His mother, Zou Kuei Cheng was the great grand daughter of Yang Chien Hou, son of Yang Lu Chan the founder of the Yang style Tai Chi. He was born in Yong Nian, China, which is the birthplace of Yang style Tai Chi. He started learning the traditional Yang family style of Tai Chi Chuan from his father at the age of nine.

Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan taught the Yang style for many years to thousands of students in China but his dream was to pass on the family’s legacy of Tai Chi to the world which he was not able to do because of the Chinese government’s travel restrictions for its citizens.

Finally when the Chinese government eased its restrictions, Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan immigrated to Australia with his family in 1989 where he established a school. Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan taught thousands of students, and his disciples are teaching in China, Australia, India and the United States. I am the sixth generation of a long line of teachers in the Yang Style Tai Chi tradition who have maintained and passed on the original technique in its pristine purity.

Who were your first Tai Chi students ? Had they heard of Tai Chi at that time ? How did the technique spread ?

My first batch of students were from my own karate school and they learnt because of the trust they had in me. After a few months, a journalist from the local weekly newspaper wanted to write an article about me and in the course of the interview, she realised I was also practicing and teaching Tai Chi. After this article was published a number of others joined the class. With 18 years of karate and 25 years of Tai Chi, I have a combined total of 43 years of martial art experience.

Approximately how many students have learnt Tai Chi from you since you first started?

Around 30,000 students have learnt Tai Chi from me over the last 25 years in India and Canada.

How did you start teaching in Canada?

A student of mine from the Hyderabad centre migrated to Canada and when he was well settled, he connected with me and shared his idea of starting Tai Chi classes there. He invited me in 2012 and I stayed there for a month and helped him to set up this school. I made a few visits and in 2018 I conducted a two-day workshop for a group of students who had completed the 85 forms. We started in a small town in Nova Scotia.

Any personal experiences on how Tai Chi has helped your health and your mind?

With regular Tai Chi practice, my immune system has strengthened. My stamina has improved, muscle strength, especially the legs, have become tougher.

Almost everything is normal with my health and I have never had to take any medication. Every morning when I wake up at 4.30 am, I look forward to the day. Instead of looking for big things, I feel happy with little things. I am leading an intuitive simple life and am grateful for the clarity I get to move in this journey of life and Tai Chi has made all the difference.