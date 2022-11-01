Ex-minister Nafees Fazal tells her life story in a book

Former Congress leader and the first female Muslim minister in Karnataka, Nafees Fazal recounts her journey in politics in a book set for a launch on November 4.

Titled ‘Breaking Barriers’, Nafees has co-authored the book with Sandhya Mendoca.

“It is the story of a liberal Muslim woman in India. It is an incredibly daring work and it took me a year to write. It covers topics like the physical and domestic violence I witnessed in my family,” Nafees shares with Metrolife. It also touches upon gender inequality and harassment in the workplace.

Nafees was interested in politics since she was a teenager.

Except for late prime minister Indira Gandhi, “there were no women role models in politics back then”.

“Before I got married, I asked for three wishes from my husband. We should try Chinese food. We should go dancing. And I must join politics,” she recalls.

“I am feisty and fearless, and speaking your mind comes with a price. My own community didn’t support me,” says Nafees, who was a minister in the

S M Krishna cabinet.

Recalling a difficult moment, she shares: “Once a young Muslim boy was killed in police custody. The people knew who I was and asked for my help. When I addressed the crowd, they said ‘Allahu Akbar’, which means ‘God is great’.

Police thought this was a war cry, and a lathi charge (ensued). I was in the hospital for two nights.” She has written this book to inspire other women, who have “fewer opportunities and have to work twice as hard to be heard”. She has three messages for them: “One, dream as big as you want. Two, don’t stand injustice. Third, give back to society.”

*Priced at Rs 750, ‘Breaking Barriers’ is published by Konark Publishers.