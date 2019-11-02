Kiran Mazumdar to launch book on 31 women scientists

The children’s book ‘31 Fantastic Adventures in Science’ written by Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Friedog will be launched on November 4, 5 pm to 6.30 pm at the Crossword Bookstore, Mantri Square Mall.

The idea for the book came from their site ‘The Life of Science’ where they chronicle stories of Indian women in science. Illustrated by Upasana Agarwal, the book presents the stories of thirty-one female scientists who work across fields in science from biotechnology to astrophysics. The authors maintain that the book is for adults as well.

Prajval Shastri, Bhargavi Srinivasulu and Kaneenika Sinha are some of the scientists who have found their way into the pages of the book. The book looks at their work as well as their life stories.

The book will be released by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who has also been featured in it.