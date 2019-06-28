Alchemy’s new menu is a mix of multiple Indian flavours

Chancery Pavilion is set to delight its patrons with an all-new menu at its casual dining restaurant, Alchemy. Launching today, the menu is curated by chef Hari Nayak and offers global cuisine with an Indian twist.

We visited the restaurant to try out the delicacies on offer. And here is our take on the new menu.

From ‘lamb cafreal’ to ‘Chettiar chicken’, the menu is exciting and will leave you confused on what to choose.

For starters, we tried ‘Saag paneer Spanakopita’, a Greek savoury pastry stuffed with spinach panner and goat cheese, and ‘Chickpea Chop’, a patty made with puréed chickpeas and spices topped with pickle hummus and a crispy chickpea cracker.

Although we liked the pastry for its crunchiness, the chickpea chop won the battle as it reminded us of ghar ka khana.



Alchemy on Residency Road offers modern

Indian cuisine.



Next up, the main course: I, a vegetarian, tried ‘Paneer Pinwheel’, spinach stuffed paneer rolls served over corn makhni topped with popcorn. Yes, the combination is a little weird, but the flavours of panner and sweet yet sour makhani left us wanting for more.

On the other hand, my friend, a non-vegetarian, was all over the Kerala-style ‘Chettiar Chicken’, a black pepper roast chicken with a stone flower sauce served over string hopper. According to her, the chicken was soft and captured the flavour of Kuttanad.

Those with a sweet tooth have a variety of dishes to choose from.

Ask for their ‘Mysore Pak cheesecake’. With homemade Mysore Pak crust, it is baked with small pieces of Mysore Pak into a mascarpone cheesecake.

If that doesn’t intrigue you, then go for the south Indian ‘Nuts over coconut’, a dessert with coconut sorbet, flash frozen coconut Malai and coconut crisp.

Alchemy’s most sought after dishes like ‘chicken sukka bulgogi’, ‘Konkan fish fillet’ and ‘gondhoraj lemon mousse’ can still be relished in the new menu.

They also have a good selection of beverages. Our favourites are ‘Aam Panna Gose’, a cooler made from raw mango and jaggery, and ‘The Ghazal’, a rum-based cocktail..

If you are an out-and-out fan of the authentic Indian flavours, then Alchemy’s new menu won’t fail you.

The chef’s take

Chef Hari says that he has personally conducted old fashioned research on the culinary options and handpicked a few preferred ingredients from various regions.

*Alchemy is located at The Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar. Contact number: 41414000