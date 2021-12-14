City girl bags record for writing 337 poems

City girl bags record for writing 337 poems

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Dec 14 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 22:15 ist
Amana J Kumar

A class 8 student from Bengaluru has been adjudged the Most Prolific Poet by Noble World Records.

Amana J Kumar won the honour for writing 337 poems in English and Hindi between April 4, 2020 and November 29, 2021, totalling to 10,070 lines. 

Her poems are about nature, family, God, ambition, and the pandemic, according to a press note.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

poetry
record
Bengaluru
poems

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 