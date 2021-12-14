City girl bags record for writing 337 poems

A class 8 student from Bengaluru has been adjudged the Most Prolific Poet by Noble World Records.
Amana J Kumar won the honour for writing 337 poems in English and Hindi between April 4, 2020 and November 29, 2021, totalling to 10,070 lines.
Her poems are about nature, family, God, ambition, and the pandemic, according to a press note.
