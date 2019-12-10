Engineer invents AC helmets to reduce road rage cases

PK Sundar Rajan is the founder and CEO at BluArmor, a company that works towards creating cooling solutions for commuters. To this end, he created an accessory, which when added to the helmet, would cool it. His invention was featured on HistoryTV18’s ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ earlier this week.

“I have been in the semiconductor industry for years, and I was looking for the next chapter in my life. I realised that I should be creating products that focus on the Indian customer,” he shares. “I don’t ride, but as a commuter, I am aware of the hassles involved in negotiating the traffic. When I look around I see so many people who are frustrated, a feeling that becomes evident in how they conduct themselves on the road. I thought, maybe if the people could be more comfortable they would be a lot happier,” he says.

He decided to come up with ways to attach portable cooling solutions to helmets in order to bring car-like comfort to two-wheelers. “We have build two generations, BluSnap and BluSnap2, which added cool and clean air into the helmet and acted as a defogger. The third generation, Blu3 E20, offers Bluetooth connectivity along with integrated voice assistant,” he says.

He believes that heat, dust and unbearable traffic make for a dangerous combination. “Comfort will make one calmer, and maybe if all these solutions are available, people will be more willing to wear a helmet,” he explains.

It took about 12 months of prototyping before they perfected the first generation for its launch in March 2018. “We must have created some 50 versions before it was ready. Even the latest generation should have gone through 20 alternations, at least,” he shares. Since it is a new category of product, he says that there are many challenges involved, including getting people to understand what the product is.

The latest generation will be launched soon, and it can be pre-booked on their website, www.thebluarmor.com