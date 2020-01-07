Entrepreneur aims to encourage live entertainment

Vishwaraj Mohan, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, is the founder of CounterCullture, a company that aims to promote India’s live entertainment scene. “I started the company in 2011 as a niche space to encourage and promote alternative ideas in what was a desperately-lacking live scene,” shares Mohan.

CounterCulture, which began as a restaurant, transformed into a destination for sound experiments, over time. “We programme live entertainment experiences and create dedicated venues for the same,” he explains.

Initially, the brand focused on indie music. “Music and indie music, in particular, has been a constant in life. I always wanted to work with the talent available outside the film music industry,” he shares. So far, they have organised over 1000 audiovisual events across the country for various brands including Coke studio, Monster, and more. They organise comedy shows, gaming tournaments, music gigs and music festivals.

Through the company, Mohan aims to open more spaces. “We’ve been trying to create and build upon a parallel narrative to the existing entertainment ecosystem. Moving forward, our intention is to challenge the single-city syndrome through a series of localised comedy clubs that acknowledge the diverse youth of the country,” he adds.