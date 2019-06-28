Modern touch to traditional dishes

When Metrolife was invited to the launch of the dinner menu at Kava Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, we didn’t really know what to expect.

After we braved Friday night’s traffic, we finally made it after an hour. We were welcomed with drinks that had a classic drink touch with an Indian twist to it.

And that was the concept — the journey of Indian food that has evolved and adapted itself to what is acceptable now.

The chef explained it as “today, the tradition of tomorrow”. The menu is called Qafila as it had the best of old school recipes presented as trendy dishes.

We saw creations from the royal khansamas to the frugal delights of the old-walled city streets across the country.

There were a few favourites from the ones we tasted. ‘Gilawat ke Kebab aur Sheermal’ felt like a Galouti kebab but with a grainier texture. Nevertheless, it was rather tasty.

The menu also had ‘Bharwan Tandoori Aloo’ which we had mixed reactions. Maybe it was the sweetness from the raisins and pomegranate that didn’t let us decided if we did like it too much or not.

Giving the South Indian flavour was ‘Meen Varwal’ which is a simple fish fry that was perfect for the night.

The boneless chicken leg roulade called ‘Kunda Kaliya’ was too heavy with the almond paste and gold leaves. However, we must say that the chef did warn us that it will do exactly that.

But the ‘Kava Dal’ was excellent. We highly recommend that you try the ‘Khameeri Naan’. It was soft and had a certain fluff to it — unlike anything I have tried before.

Like the menu charts, it has some dish or the other from different parts of the country except the North East. So desserts also had the same spread.

With the current Bengaluru weather, the ‘Kulfi Falooda’ was a fun choice, but the expectation of ‘Elaneer Payasam’ was a huge letdown. It was way too watery and not what one would expect at all.

The restaurant is open only for dinner at the moment. If you live in the area or have the energy to drive down there, a journey through some of the historical dishes in the country will

not completely disappoint you.

Fairfield by Marriott is located at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli - Sarjapur Outer Ring Road.