Organic food has a new address

With organic food and healthy eating gaining currency among fitness-focussed Bengalureans, the city can never have too many cafes offering such food. One of these is ‘Pure and Sure’, an organic cafe in Jayanagar.

As the name suggests, the place offers guilt-free options to satisfy even the unhealthiest of cravings. Pizza, pasta, chips, desserts — everything gets a healthy twist but no compromises on the taste.

A word about the decor — the cafe has a bright vibe and comprises indoor and outdoor seating options, facing the main road.

An open kitchen adds to the quaint charm of the place without any noise or smoke. There is an inhouse store where one can stock up on organic spices or pulses to their heart’s content.

Now the food; this may sound cliched but the menu is the cafe’s answer to those who said healthy eating does not appeal to the tastebuds.

We started with a pumpkin drink, bullet proof coffee and peanut butter latte. The pumpkin drink was refreshing, had a hint of spice and was not too sweet.

The bullet proof coffee (one of the new fads to take over the city) was unique, though the taste of oil put us off a bit. The peanut butter latte is light and the taste of peanut butter does not overpower your senses.

From the menu, we tried the Ragi Dosa and Jackfruit Kheema. The kheema was surprisingly flavourful and if not for the name, we would not have guessed the presence of jackfruit. It went well with the ragi dosa though you can also pair it with kulcha.

The Namma Chip n Dip Platter has something for everyone. There are four dips, served with generous portions of garlic bread, ‘murukku’, lavash, nippat and other snacks though not everything complements the dips. The chickpea and beetroot hummus are somewhat bland.

The Pure & Sure Citrus Salad is cold, light and subtle; the flavours tilt away from the strong Indian ones we may be used to and stays true to its organic origins. The combinations of cucumber, orange, pomegranate, lettuce, walnuts and microgreens make these perfect for hot days.

Don’t let the green colour of Basil Walnut and Cheddar Pesto Pasta (with roasted chia seeds and flax seeds) put you off; it’s nutritious and delicious though some may find the pasta to be too soft. There is a complete DIY section wherein one can create their own pasta.

The Margarita Pizza is nothing extraordinary so opt for the pasta over it, if you want to make a choice. There are other eclectic sounding options like Millet Khichdi and Jackfruit Burger. If you want flavours, go for the Veg Thai Curry with Mixed Rice, It is spicy, sweet and flavourful; the hint of pepper lingers in your mouth.

While selecting desserts, opt for the Multi-grain kheer only if you want something which isn’t sweet at all. The Date and Chocolate Pudding is rich and gooey; make sure you have ample space before ordering this as it is too heavy. The Banana walnut cake has a subtle flavour and is quite filling.

Pure and Sure is located at 43, Shapur Arcade, 27th Cross, 7th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar.