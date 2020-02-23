A modernist twist to miniature art

Belonging to the revered line of Nathdwara painters, Suvigya Sharma started painting at the early age of seven. He practised traditional fine miniature art under the tutelage of his father, artist R K Sharma.

Miniature art, one of the oldest art forms that dates back to almost 5000 years, was gradually being replaced by contemporary art when Suvigya stepped in to keep this heritage alive. He has mastered the craft of fusing 24 carat gold Tanjore with miniature paintings, in a more refined style.

Suvigya has mentions in Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records and Limca Book of Records and is the recipient of several awards.

His creations are found in the homes of PM Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dalai Lama, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and more.

He was recently in the city to exhibit some of his works at ‘pUrva’, a curated selection of Indian folk art at Vasantha Art Gallery, New Grand Mercure Bengaluru Hotel, Gopalan Signature Mall. The exhibition is on till March 14.

You have given a modernistic twist to miniature art. Could you explain your style?

I have practiced miniature painting for more than 20 years -- thanks to the artistic lineage I have inherited from my father and my grandfather. When I grew as an artist and was commissioning art for individuals, businesses and families across the country and the globe, I realised that this traditional art form is on the verge of perishing, being taken over by the contemporary style of art.

I tried to create artworks to fit the sensibilities of today, by blending miniature painting with the European styles. I experimented with techniques and created a new style that was more detailed and intricate than the normal Tanjore one.

What made you take up miniature paintings, when there were more modern art forms that were easier to learn?

Since I grew up in a family with a history of art, I never had an inclination towards modern art forms. For me, painting is akin to meditation and it gives me a sense of immense peace.

Also, miniature painting is one of the oldest art forms and someone had to take the responsibility to revive it.

It has been said that the high prices of art discourage many from buying it. Your thoughts on this...

Every artist has his own individual style and I believe there is a prospective buyer for every form and every budget. Today there are many art platforms that provide both budget and premium works. There are also many platforms, from virtual art galleries to physical shows, where one can discover new talent. So I believe there is art for every one.

What are the challenges involved in restoring heritage projects?

India has a rich heritage of monuments, some of which have been preserved quite well. I have been lucky enough to receive some of the most interesting restoration jobs, both in India and abroad, such as City Palace of Jaipur and the Singapore Art Museum. I like the challenge of maintaining the same benchmark and quality of work, which existed almost 5,000 years ago when these monuments were first created. That makes my job very interesting.

Thoughts about the art scene in Bengaluru?

I recently had a show in the city and I observed that the art scene is more traditional here. An awareness needs to be built among the community that refined versions of art forms, such as Tanjore paintings, now exist. Artists too should not just follow old styles and should look at developing their skills. More people need to be educated about the beautiful art forms in our country.