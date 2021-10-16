Frozen desserts around town

Bengaluru is a hub of ice cream. Metrolife takes you on a tour to explore some of the most popular stops for ice cream. These frozen desserts are made right in front of the customer and they are as delightful to watch as they are to eat.

Cream Chemistry

Where: Frazer Town

This cosy parlour on a busy street in Frazer Town has the feel of a colourful chemistry lab. Their ice cream is made from fresh ingredients after an order is placed by the customer. The whirling ice cream churner and the fumes wafting from the liquid nitrogen look akin to witches brewing their magic potions!

We ordered the White rose litchi ice cream.

It had smooth in texture and had the right amount of sweetness. The light flavour and fragrance of rose was complemented by the wonderful chewiness of fresh litchis. Accelerated cooling with liquid nitrogen can sometimes result in crystallisation of ice creams but this one was uniformly silky and creamy.

Myfroyland

Where: Indiranagar

This shop will rekindle the child-like excitement of creating your own happy dish. Myfroyland is a self-service frozen yogurt shop, with a parlour that has vending machines dishing out frozen yogurt in many flavours.

You can mix and match flavours and add toppings, and pay based on the weight of the product. We had Blueberry tiramisu Oreo cookie yogurt topped with a sour topping. The yogurt was light and tasted delicious, and the topping surprisingly paired well.

Icebreakers

Where: Koramangala

Here, we ordered a Tiramisu treat and looked on as the staff beat rum, chocolate cake and tiramisu on a frozen slab. The result was a bowl of grainy and chocolatey yumminess. The place also serves pizza.

Hot pizza and ice cream on a rainy day would feel like manna from heaven.

Old Mumbai Icecream

Where: Banashankari

At old Mumbai, we ordered the fruit overload. It came with a combination of fruits deftly beaten on a cold stone, with a base of delicious ice cream served with crispy and tasty wafers. With a generous serving size, the place is great value for money.

Smoke Dragon Breathe and Live ice cream



At Smoke Dragon Breathe and Live ice cream counter,

wafers come dipped in liquid nitrogen.



Where: V V Puram

A little stall, this place serves wafers dipped in liquid nitrogen. As you bite into the wafers, it releases plumes of smoke-like vapour.

The wafers are quite plain honestly. People come here for the drama, so drop by with your friends or some laughs.

Roller coaster fruit noodle ice cream

Where: V V Puram

At this small stall, fruit is prepared on a cold roller. The iced fruit is then scraped off the roller to create a noodle-like ice cream. We had the mango noodle ice cream. It had a fruity flavour and a smooth texture.