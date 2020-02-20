On My Pinboard: N Raghu

N Raghu is the programme head and assistant director at the All India Radio, Bengaluru. The 53-year-old electrical engineer switched to broadcasting after clearing his UPSC and says he has no regrets.

In his professional capacity, he was responsible for the complete overhaul of Amruthavarshini FM. He says he wanted to concentrate on more research oriented programmes as music is more than just performance.

He has always been fond of the arts and joined the popular theatre company Benaka at the age of 13. He is also fond of composing music, favouring light music and devotional songs.

Music

Illaiyaraaja

"Being in the radio industry, I’m drawn to music that gives importance to the subtleties of sound. I’ve been brought on Carnatic music but through my profession I’ve grown to appreciate music from around the world. I admire the works of GK Venkatesh and his student Illaiyaraaja. Others like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam have also influenced me greatly."

Author

TR Subba Rao

"The only English books I have read are about musicology. I read only Kannada literature and have so from childhood. I used to read books by TR Subba Rao and Satyakama from a very young age. I don’t think I understood everything written in it but I read voraciously. They have influenced much of my writing as well."

Travel

Mongolia

“I’m not a well-travelled person. But I’ve been fascinated by the Himalayan region and Nepal. But my dream destination would be Mongolia. Ever since I’ve heard their music I’ve wanted to experience it in the vastness of the country’s landscape.”

Movie

Baahubali

“Films that draw me in are the ones that have strong scripts and good moviemaking. Of yesteryear films, ‘Umrao Jaan’ is a favourite because of its tight script. It could pass for literature. ‘Baahubali’ is also a film I really like. The film is made great by the fact that every actor has put in their 200 per cent.”

Food

Bisibelebath

“Being a Telugu Brahmin, I’m a pure vegetarian. I love south Indian fare. These days I’m gravitating towards Jain food, which foregoes onions and garlic. But if i had to pick a favourite dish, I’d say Bisibelebath.”