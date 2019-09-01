Special schools welcome interns

College students are interning at special schools, and in the process, learning about people with disability.

Those doing under-graduate courses, especially students of sociology and social work, are doing internships with NGOs running schools for the disabled.

Typically, NGOs work under many constraints, with limited human and financial resources, and appreciate the support from interns.

Samarthanam, a home for people with special needs, was established in 1997. It provides education and employment opportunities. It is among the many organisations in Bengaluru offering internships.

“The internships are non-paid. In addition to the enriching experience, I have the feeling I have made a small contribution to society as a whole,” says Bindya S a psychology student from Jyoti Nivas College, now interning with Samarthanam.

The work involves recording audiobooks for those with visual disability. Interns read and record books of all kinds, including textbooks, on a software program called Obi 4.3, and upload them on to a website with open access.

Samarthanam has collaborated with Daisy Forum of India and established a digital library.

Snehadara Foundation in JP Nagar and Tamahar - Center for children with special needs in Malleswaram also take in interns.

The work involves reading aloud in a class, and teaching grooming, languages and vocational skills to children.

GOOD FOR CONFIDENCE

Laxmi Sreenivas, an undergraduate science student, believes working with NGOs boosts interns’ confidence.

“In a large company, your role might be inflexible or insignificant. At an NGO, you are an important member of a team, and your inputs are heard and valued. This can be a rewarding experience,” she says.

Jennifer, a sociology student in Jyoti Nivas College, loves working with children with special needs.

“There is so much I can do to help them, and it also makes me feel glad and fulfilled,” she says.

NGOs that welcome interns

- Samarthanam, HSR layout: Ph 9480809586, email info@samarthanam.org

- Belaku School, Yelahanka: Ph : (080) 2856 6301, email: Belakkuschool@gmail.com

- Association of People with Disability, Hennur Road: Ph: (080) 2547 5165, email: contact@apd-india.org

- Spastics Society of Karnataka, Indiranagar: Ph: (080) 4074 5900, email: office@ spasticssocietyofkarnataka.org

(Volunteering and interning cover reading lessons aloud, participating in fundraising, organising school events and festivals, assisting in data entry, and teaching).