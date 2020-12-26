The story is very unique and well-written: Zakir Hussain

An alumnus of National School of Drama, actor Zakir Hussain is popular for his negative and comic roles.

He is also someone who constantly strives to move away from predictable styles and bring in a new flavour.

He says that his strong foundation in theatre gave him a better understanding of what is required for film and television. He says he enjoyed shooting for ‘Sandwiched Forever’ which released on Sony Liv on December 25.

In a freewheeling chat with Metrolife, Zakir talks about the show and how it was shooting during the pandemic.

What did you like most about ‘Sandwiched Forever’?

I found the story very unique and well-written. I also found my character to be very different than those I have played in the past. These are just some of the factors that got me hooked to the show.

How was your experience of shooting in the new normal?

The pandemic did act as a setback, but we were determined to make the show happen and continued rehearsals on Zoom during the lockdown.

As soon as we were granted the requisite permission from the government, we started shooting and followed all the safety protocols very meticulously.

After playing such diverse roles, what is your take on the character in the show?

It was a different role to play, and I am glad that the directors believed in me and offered this role to me. I’ve tried my best to do justice to it.

How different was the experience from working in films?

I’ve done quite a few television shows before, but this was certainly a different experience since it was a sit-com and technique was considerably different than in films.

How did your foundation in theatre help for the show?

No matter what kind of a role I play, it has always helped me. It helps me do justice to my character. I feel it is imperative to get trained in one manner or another because it helps in the long run.