Winter smoothies to warm you up

Stay warm this winter with a cup of smoothie. Try these easy and healthy homemade smoothies made with ingredients that you can find at any store.

Chocolate and oats smoothie

It’s a perfect combination of health and taste. While oats are good for your digestive system, chocolate helps relieve stress.

Overall, this drink will keep you warm and give you something rich to enjoy.

Spiced coconut smoothie

The subtle taste of cinnamon will warm you from the inside. Ginger offers just the right amount of punch, especially if you have a blocked nose.

The coconut nectar gives the smoothie a mild sweetness. You can also add frozen bananas to make it creamier.

Avocado Honey smoothie

Thick and fulfilling, this smoothie is an all-rounder. Avocado is rich in vitamin and fibre, honey is rich in antioxidants and gives the drink a rich, caramelised flavour.

Pumpkin, Cashew and Cinnamon smoothie

It is rich, decadent and spicy. Cashew milk makes the drink creamier but also ensures it’s not high in fat.

The combination of pumpkin and cinnamon contributes to the fibre and protein content. The smoothie is almost like having a pie in a glass.

Chocolate Avocado smoothie

This classic combination is a favourite among many.

Made with bananas, chocolate, avocado and coconut, this drink can easily double as a healthy dessert. It is hassle-free and extremely easy to make.

Apple and Almond smoothie

This smoothie is an absolute treat for your tastebuds. The fresh fruit drink is a blend of apple, milk, almond and honey. Add a pinch of cinnamon powder to add an extra layer of flavour.

Strawberry and Mint smoothie

The vitamin-rich strawberry drink is great for your health. The fresh mint adds an oomph factor. Add a teaspoon of honey to balance the sweetness.