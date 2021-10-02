Bake some crunchy biscuits

Would you like to make some biscuits at home? Go for it because these buttery, salty, spicy, and crunchy biscuits can be made in a few minutes. These are perfect to munch on through the day.

Metrolife shares four appetising biscuit recipes that will satiate your snacking needs.

Buttermilk biscuits

Ingredients

2 ½ cups maida ( all-purpose flour)

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup butter

½ cup cold buttermilk

2 teaspoons honey

Method

Mix 2 ½ cups maida, two tablespoons baking powder, and salt accordingly. To this mixture, add five to six butter cubes and ½ cup buttermilk, and stir them well.

Add two teaspoons of honey and make a dough of the above mixture.

Take equal proportions of dough and flatten them with ¾ inch thickness. Take a biscuit cutter and place it on the flattened dough to cut it into any biscuit shape.

Apply butter to the tray, and place the biscuit-shaped dough on this by applying butter again on its top.

Preheat the oven at 218 degrees Celsius and bake the biscuits for 15 to 20 minutes. Once it is cooled, sweet buttermilk biscuits are ready to be served.

Sesame biscuits

Ingredients

150 grams maida

1/3 teaspoon baking powder

100 grams powdered sugar

1/3 teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

½ cup butter

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Method

Take a bowl and mix maida, powdered sugar, sesame seeds, salt, baking powder, butter, and milk to make a dough.

Take a pressure cooker and remove the whistle and gasket from the lid. Insert a stand in the cooker and place an aluminium plate on it.

Roll the dough and cut it into small round-shaped balls. By rolling and pressing these balls on the palm, place them on the aluminum plate.

Close the cooker lid and cook for 20 minutes on a low flame. After cooling, crispy sesame biscuits are ready to taste. Let them cool completely before serving.

Sweet and salty jeera biscuits

Ingredients

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon jeera

1 cup maida

Method

Take a container and add melted butter, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, jeera, and maida to it.

Mix them uniformly till a soft dough is formed. Make small balls from this dough and flatten them maintaining ½ inch thickness. By using any bottle caps, make appropriate markings on these flattened balls and cut them accordingly.

Apply butter to a plate and place the small-sized cut pieces on it.

Take a pressure cooker and remove the whistle and gasket from the lid. Insert a stand in the cooker and place the plate on it.

Close the cooker lid and cook for 20 minutes on a low flame.

Spicy wheat flour biscuits

Ingredients

1 cup wheat flour

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

100 grams butter

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon pepper powder

Salt

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

Method

Add and mix wheat flour, powdered sugar, butter, baking powder, pepper powder, milk, and salt to make a dough.

Roll the dough evenly and flatten them keeping ½ inch thickness.

Mark and cut the flattened dough using a biscuit cutter or a bottle cap. Place these cut pieces on the butter applied plate.

Take a pressure cooker and remove the whistle and gasket from the lid.

Insert a stand in the cooker and place an aluminum plate on it.

Close the cooker lid and cook for 20 minutes on a low flame. Let them cool completely before serving.