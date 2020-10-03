Eight Indian films shot at foreign locations

Indian films have often included larger-than-life songs or action scenes at different lands. Here are a few south Indian and Bollywood films, which explored exotic and colourful locations across the world, in their plot.

Adhyaksha In America

As the name suggest, ‘Adhyaksha In America ‘, a romantic comedy, directed by Yoganand Muddanna, was shot in USA. Only a few portions were shot in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The film starred Sharan and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Two Countries’, starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles.

Singaporenalli Raja Kulla

‘Singaporenalli Raja Kulla’ was the first Kannada film to be shot abroad. The action-suspense-drama film was shot in Singapore. The story starts off in India and moves to the South East Asian country. It was directed by C V Rajendran and starred Vishnuvardhan, Manjula in Dwarkish, in pivotal roles.

Orange

The 2010 Telugu romantic comedy-drama, directed by Bhaskar, was set in Australia and showcased the country. The film starred Ram Charan, Genelia D’Souza, and Shazahn Padamsee in lead roles. Though the film didn’t do great at the box office, it was a treat for the eyes.

Kabali

The Rajnikanth starrer was filmed mostly in Malaysia, with some scenes in Bangkok and Hong Kong. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the action crime film’s story starts with Kabali, who fought against the oppression faced by the Tamil labourers working in Malaysia, being released after imprisonment. Once he is released, he sets out to seek revenge on those who wronged him.

Diamond Necklace

Among many Malayalam films that were shot abroad, Diamond Necklace is a noticeable film, directed by Lal Jose, that was shot in Dubai. Starring Fahad Faasil, Samvrutha Sunil, Anusree, and Gauthami Nair in the leads, the film showed location like Burj Khalifa, and the bustling shopping malls of Dubai.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a romantic drama film, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Parts of it were shot in London, including the Borough Market, Jubilee Walkway, the Great Conservatory, the Palace of Westminster, Westminster Bridge, the Tower Bridge, and Canary Wharf.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The comedy-road film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, was filmed in Spain, Egypt and UK.

The film’s story with three childhood friends, reuniting for a three-week road trip, inspired many to take a trip with their friends.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

The film’s story follows Raj, a playboy known for breaking hearts. He learns a lesson when his true love, Gayatri, rejects him. He sets out to earn the forgiveness of his former partners and win Gayatri back.

The story known for its music, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba. It was shot across different locations, including Australia Italy, and Capri.