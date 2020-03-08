Meher Vij in a new avatar in her latest

Actor Meher Vij is probably best known for her roles in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Secret Superstar’. In both films, she dons the avatar of a mother.

But that’s not how she wants to be remembered. Perhaps that’s why she couldn’t resist when director Neeraj Pandey offered her the role of a bad-ass agent in Hotstar Specials ‘Special

Ops’.

“I’ve always wanted to beat up people but it’s not something you can do in real life. So when I was offered a chance to do that in my reel life, I couldn’t say no,” Meher tells Metrolife.

The toughest thing she had to do for the series was to get into the skin of a tough character.

She explains, “The roles I’ve done earlier are of vulnerable women. Somewhere I was used to that. But with this spy thriller, it was important for me to show my toughness. I had to learn how to not look vulnerable in front of the camera.”

Meher adds that she’s quite tough in real life too. “I don’t like showing my emotions to anyone else.”

So was this role a way to prove a point? “Yes and no. It’s very unfortunate that I am typecast as a mother or someone who can cry a lot. Then again, I don’t really care what others think of me. If you have made up your mind that vulnerable characters are all I can play, then that’s your problem, not mine,” she explains.

For ‘Special Ops’, the actor went through rigorous training to fit the role. “I have a new respect for people who work towards staying fit. Not that I was lazy earlier, but this was a different ball game. I want to eat healthier and take care of myself now,” she says.

The web series was shot across multiple locations —Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

“Azerbaijan was the toughest place to shoot in as it was terribly cold there. We were shooting summer scenes, which meant that we couldn’t wear a jacket. The men were lucky with the choice of clothes that they had,” Meher adds.

Despite this, she has thoroughly enjoyed being part of the team. She says, “There are certain limitations web series has but its greatest advantage is that you can tell a very comprehensive story. There number and kind of content on the webspace now is fabulous. There has been an increase in the number of stories centered around women.”

The actor hasn’t had many action sequences and hopes that she would get the chance to do more. “I am in talks for a movie, which I hope will be announced soon,” she exclaims.

Meher also hopes to turn producer one day.