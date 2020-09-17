Metro sees steady increase in ridership

Namma Metro resumed operations on September 7, and trains have witnessed a steady rise in users. Till September 11, operations were limited to peak hours: 8 to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Now, trains run from 7 am to 9 pm.

Passenger figures on the first day of reopening were just 4,220 on the purple line, the only one operational. By September 12, both lines were functional, and ridership rose to 22,492. As of September 16, the numbers stand at 37,215, the highest since the reopening.

That is still nowhere near the pre-pandemic daily ridership of almost five lakh, but passengers are coming back, reassured by strictly enforced safety rules. Sangeetha, a healthcare worker, used the Metro the very day services resumed. “Since I don’t have a vehicle of my own I rely on public transport and this seems to be the safest option,” she says. She has not seen any crowding at the stations. She is relieved passengers are following all rules.

Temperature is checked twice before you are allowed to enter the station. A mask is mandatory and security personnel ensure it is worn properly before you even step into the station. After mandatory hand sanitisation, you move to the security check. Vasundara Mahadev, professor at Bangalore University, says the tray used at the security scanner is cleaned frequently. “You can see that it is sanitised after every use,” she says.

“The reason you keep all metal belongings on the tray is to avoid frisking. All you need to do is walk through the metal detector,” she says.

The token system is on hold and you can only use the Metro through the smart card which you recharge online. “In fact, for most of my ride I was the only one in my compartment,” says Vasundhara, who travels between Attiguppe and Dr BR Ambekar station, with seven stations on the way.

“The passengers numbers are low which is why it has been easy to maintain distance and follow the rules,” says Sangeetha. Vasundara also gives credit to the staff. “They are following the SOP diligently,” she says.

New rules

No tokens, only smart cards

Two temperature checks, no frisking

Mask mandatory for station entry

Only one bag allowed

Security tray sanitised after every use

Social distancing as per stickers on the ground, limited number of people in metro and in station