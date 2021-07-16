Must try bamboo shoot delicacies

Bamboo Shoot Stir Fry

Ingredients

2 cups Bamboo shoots, julienned

6 Button mushrooms, sliced thin

4 spring onion, finely chopped

1 cup red, yellow and green bell peppers

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-1/2 tsp red chilli flakes

Salt

Method

To start off, heat up a cast-iron skillet on medium heat. Add olive oil, chopped spring onions and sauté for two minutes. Next, add bamboo shoots and cook for another two minutes.

Add chopped sweet peppers and mushrooms with required salt, cook until all the vegetables are crispy. Sprinkle chilli flakes and stir for a minute.

Serve bamboo shoot stir fry Recipe with phulka or as a side dish with rice and sambar.

(recipe courtesy: archanaskitchen.com)

Soop Naw Mai (Thai Bamboo Shoot Salad)

Ingredients

300 grams bamboo shoots

1 stalk green onion, thinly sliced

1 onion

1 handful fresh mint

1 handful cilantro leaves

2 tbsp rice powder

1 tsp Thai chilli powder

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp coconut sugar

Method

Combine all ingredients for the dressing and set aside

Prepare the bamboo shoots: If you are using fresh unprepared bamboo shoots, bring a large pot of water to boil.

Boil the bamboo shoots for about 45-60 minutes with one tbsp of sugar. This will help to reduce the pungent smell and the bitterness of the shoots

Peel away the outer layer and slice it into strips.

Prepare the toasted rice powder (khao khua): Preheat a small to medium skillet on high heat without any oil. Once hot, put in one handful of sticky rice and use a wooden spoon to move it around. Let it toast until golden brown for about 15 minutes.

Set aside to let it cool down before grinding into a coarse powder.

Put the toasted rice into a food processor/ blender and process into a coarse powder. Let it cool and store in an air-tight container. You can do this a night before if you prefer

Assemble the salad: Add the sliced purple onions, green onion, chili powder dressing and finish with toasted rice, mint and coriander leaves.

Toss to mix everything. Have a taste and adjust by adding more fish sauce and sugar if necessary

(recipe courtesy: yummly.com)

Sesame Chicken

Ingredients

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp Chinese cooking wine

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp sugar

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, sliced

2 tbsp peanut oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp ginger, minced

1 tsp chilli paste

6 oz snow peas, trimmed

1 cup bamboo shoots

8 oz water chestnuts

3 scallions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

2 tsp sesame oil

Method

In a bowl, combine soy sauce, cooking wine, cornstarch, and sugar. Stir in chicken and marinate for 15 minutes.

Place wok over high heat. When wok smokes, add peanut oil. When oil shimmers, add garlic and ginger and cook for 10 seconds.

Remove chicken from marinade. Reserve marinade and add chicken to wok. Cook, stirring occasionally until chicken is browned and just cooked through.

Stir in chilli paste and snow peas and cook for two more minutes, add

in the bamboo shoots and water chestnuts and continue cooking until they are heated through for about one minute.

Remove from heat, stir in scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil and serve immediately.

(recipe courtesy: skagitfoodcoop.com)