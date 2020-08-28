On private buses, fewer seats mean higher fares

If distancing norms are enforced, private bus fares will be higher when they resume inter-state operations.

Private bus operators are only running intra-state trips now, and are waiting to see how things pan out as the government relaxes travel restrictions.

Last week, the government-run KSRTC showcased a Rajahamsa semi-luxury bus with just three single seats in a row instead of the regular two pairs of adjacent seats. The 39-seat bus now has just 29, but the fare remains the same.

“With the old arrangement, the buses were only allowed to ply at 50 per cent capacity, which means only 20 persons would be let on board. Now there is space for 29 people,” says Basavaraj, chief mechanical engineer, KSRTC.

Private players like VRL Travels, running intra-state trips, are not realigning their seats. If a single person books a seat, the seat adjacent to it is automatically blocked. But two people from the same booking can be seated next to each other.

Private operators Metrolife called said fares had already been hiked since buses now carry fewer passengers. For example, a ticket earlier priced at Rs 800 is now being sold at Rs 1,200.

Some operators like KPN are yet to resume operations, and are targeting a 2021 resumption. A couple of companies said they were considering exiting the business and giving up their permits.

“Passengers were reluctant to sit so close to each other in the earlier arrangement so we wanted to try single seats,” says Basavaraj.

The modified Rajahamsa is running on a trial basis on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route. “We’re hoping that there will be further relaxation of the rules by September and that we will be allowed to run at full capacity, eliminating the need for the modification,” he says.