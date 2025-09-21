<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada and Australia was a "huge reward to terrorism".</p><p>"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he said in a statement.</p> .India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on Palestine endorsing two-state solution.<p>Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.</p>