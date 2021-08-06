Try these quick monsoon snacks

Masala peanuts

Ingredients

½ cup gram flour

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp cornflour

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp ginger garlic paste

Pinch baking soda (optional)

½ tsp salt

2 cup 350 grams peanuts

2 tsp oil

3 tbsp water

Oil for deep frying

½ tsp chaat masala (optional)

Method

In a large mixing bowl take ½ cup besan, 2 tbsp rice flour and 2 tbsp cornflour, give it a mix.

Next add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp ginger garlic paste, pinch baking soda and ½ tsp salt. Mix well making sure all the spices are combined well.

Add 2 cups skinned peanuts, along with 2 tsp oil and give it a good mix.

If the batter is too thick, add 2 to 3 tbsp water and loosen the batter.

Lastly, add a tsp of rice flour and give a mix. This prevents the peanuts from clumping together.

Separate the peanuts and deep fry in hot oil or bake at 180-degree Celsius for 20 minutes.

Once crispy transfer into a bowl and sprinkle ¼ tsp chaat masala, to give an extra kick of flavour. They make the perfect tea time snack.

Recipe courtesy: hebbarskitchen.com

Papad potato rolls

Ingredients

1 cup potato boiled and grated

½ cup cottage cheese

½ cup mozzarella cheese grated

3 tbsp cornflour

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

¼ cup jalapenos chopped

5-6 papad fried and crushed

2 tbsp sweet corn boiled and chopped

½ tbsp chilli flakes

½ tbsp oregano

Salt to taste

Method

In a large mixing bowl, add boiled and grated potatoes, grated cheese, grated paneer, chopped jalapenos, chopped corn kernels, chilli flakes, oregano, and salt to taste.

Blend all ingredients well with a spoon or a spatula and set the mixture aside

In a separate bowl, add cornflour and all-purpose flour. Pour water and mix to make it a semi-thick batter.

Now roll out the potato mixture into long cigar-like shapes.

Dip it in the flour batter and coat well with the crushed papad mixture. Repeat the process for all rolls. Heat oil in a thick bottomed pan for deep frying.

Once the oil is medium hot, lower the papad roll gently into it and fry until golden brown.

Transfer into a plate lined with paper towels and they’re ready to serve.

Recipe courtesy:

cookingwithsiddhi.com

Spicy masala corn chaat

Ingredients

2 cup sweet corn kernels

1 tsp butter

¼ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

¾ tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp salt

Method

Boil 2 cups of sweet corn kernels in water for 5 minutes.

Drain off the kernels and transfer them into a kadai.

Add in 1 tsp butter and roast on a medium flame for 2 minutes, till the kernels turn aromatic and flavourful.

Transfer to a bowl and cool for 5 minutes. Add in ¼ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¾ tsp chaat masala, ¼ tsp salt and 2 tbsp lemon juice.

Mix well making sure everything is combined well.

Finally, transfer the spicy corn chaat into a serving bowl and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy: hebbarskitchen.com