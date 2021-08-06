Try these quick monsoon snacks

Masala peanuts
Ingredients
½ cup gram flour
2 tbsp rice flour
2 tbsp cornflour
¼ tsp turmeric
1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
½ tsp ginger garlic paste
Pinch baking soda (optional)
½ tsp salt
2 cup 350 grams peanuts
2 tsp oil
3 tbsp water
Oil for deep frying
½ tsp chaat masala (optional)
Method
In a large mixing bowl take ½ cup besan, 2 tbsp rice flour and 2 tbsp cornflour, give it a mix.
Next add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp ginger garlic paste, pinch baking soda and ½ tsp salt. Mix well making sure all the spices are combined well.
Add 2 cups skinned peanuts, along with 2 tsp oil and give it a good mix.
If the batter is too thick, add 2 to 3 tbsp water and loosen the batter.
Lastly, add a tsp of rice flour and give a mix. This prevents the peanuts from clumping together.
Separate the peanuts and deep fry in hot oil or bake at 180-degree Celsius for 20 minutes.
Once crispy transfer into a bowl and sprinkle ¼ tsp chaat masala, to give an extra kick of flavour. They make the perfect tea time snack.
Recipe courtesy: hebbarskitchen.com
Papad potato rolls
Ingredients
1 cup potato boiled and grated
½ cup cottage cheese
½ cup mozzarella cheese grated
3 tbsp cornflour
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
¼ cup jalapenos chopped
5-6 papad fried and crushed
2 tbsp sweet corn boiled and chopped
½ tbsp chilli flakes
½ tbsp oregano
Salt to taste
Method
In a large mixing bowl, add boiled and grated potatoes, grated cheese, grated paneer, chopped jalapenos, chopped corn kernels, chilli flakes, oregano, and salt to taste.
Blend all ingredients well with a spoon or a spatula and set the mixture aside
In a separate bowl, add cornflour and all-purpose flour. Pour water and mix to make it a semi-thick batter.
Now roll out the potato mixture into long cigar-like shapes.
Dip it in the flour batter and coat well with the crushed papad mixture. Repeat the process for all rolls. Heat oil in a thick bottomed pan for deep frying.
Once the oil is medium hot, lower the papad roll gently into it and fry until golden brown.
Transfer into a plate lined with paper towels and they’re ready to serve.
Recipe courtesy:
cookingwithsiddhi.com
Spicy masala corn chaat
Ingredients
2 cup sweet corn kernels
1 tsp butter
¼ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
¼ tsp cumin powder
2 tbsp lemon juice
¾ tsp chaat masala
¼ tsp salt
Method
Boil 2 cups of sweet corn kernels in water for 5 minutes.
Drain off the kernels and transfer them into a kadai.
Add in 1 tsp butter and roast on a medium flame for 2 minutes, till the kernels turn aromatic and flavourful.
Transfer to a bowl and cool for 5 minutes. Add in ¼ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¾ tsp chaat masala, ¼ tsp salt and 2 tbsp lemon juice.
Mix well making sure everything is combined well.
Finally, transfer the spicy corn chaat into a serving bowl and serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy: hebbarskitchen.com
