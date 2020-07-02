Usha Uthup resumes kids’song series after 17 years

The third volume of Karadi Rhymes is set for launch tomorrow

Krupa Joseph
Krupa Joseph, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 02 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 22:24 ist

Children’s publishing house Karadi Tales is launching the third volume of its bestselling Karadi Rhymes series on July 4 as an audio flip book.

The series was born out of an effort to create English rhymes that fit the Indian context. “We are still stuck with the ones from abroad, from the British,” says Shobha Viswanath, publishing director.

‘Rain, rain, go away’, may reflect the moody weather of London, but is not for us, a country that looks forward to monsoon.

The songs celebrate Indian themes: rain, mangoes, saris and cricket, she explains.
The first two volumes, released in 2003, were presented as illustrated books with an accompanying CD.

The rhymes were sung by Usha Uthup and set to music by the band 3 Brothers and a Violin. “Kids who grew up listening to them have become parents themselves,” says Shobha.

The founders are Indian musicians, which explains how the rhymes are set to ragas and use complex rhythms and structure.

The launch will be streamed at 5.30 pm, July 4, on Facebook and YouTube, with Usha Uthup performing selected rhymes.

Log on to www.karaditales.com for more details.

