Warm desserts for your soul

Looking for a comforting dessert to warm you up on a cold night? Filled with all the right flavours and warm spices, here are three easy desserts to get that job done.

Chocolate fondant

Ingredients

100g dark chocolate

10g cocoa

100g butter

2 eggs

70g caster sugar

50g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

Method

Lightly butter six ramekins.

Fill a larger saucepan with water till half full, then place a small saucepan with the chocolate inside into the pan with water, creating a bamerie. Heat gently on the stovetop. When the chocolate melts, add butter. Then remove from the heat and mix well together.

Whisk the eggs and sugar together in a separate bowl. Once the mixture is pale, creamy and fluffy, fold into the chocolate. Add the flour, cocoa and baking powder and continue to fold until nice and even.

Divide the mixture between the six ramekins and let it chill and set in the refrigerator for around an hour. About 45 minutes into their chilling time, preheat the oven to 210ºC.

Cook for six to eight minutes until the tops resemble biscuits and are just beginning to crack.

Carefully remove from the ramekins and serve warm.

Biscoff mug cake

Ingredients

30g butter

1 egg

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

75g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

100g Biscoff spread

Method

Lightly grease two 375ml microwave-safe mugs.

Place the butter in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 10 seconds or until melted.

Use a fork to lightly whisk the egg in a bowl. Whisk in sugar, milk and vanilla until combined. Add the flour and baking powder and whisk until smooth. Add the melted butter and biscoff spread. Whisk until combined.

Divide the biscoff cake mixture evenly between the prepared mugs. Top each with 2 teaspoons of the remaining spread and sprinkle some chocolate chips, if desired. Microwave for a minute and 10 seconds or until puffed and just firm when lightly touched. Serve once the mugs have slightly cooled.

Bread and butter pudding

Ingredients

55g unsalted butter, at room temperature

10 slices soft white bread, cut diagonally

55g cup raisins

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

350 ml cups milk

50 ml cup heavy cream

2 large eggs

4 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease a medium-sized dish with a little butter.

Spread one side of each of the bread triangles with the remaining butter.

Cover the base of the dish with overlapping triangles of bread, butter-side up. Sprinkle half the golden raisins evenly over the bread, then lightly sprinkle with a little nutmeg and cinnamon. Repeat this layer one more time or until the dish is filled, finishing with the raisins on top.

In a saucepan, gently heat the milk and cream but do not boil. Set aside to cool.

In a medium-sized heatproof bowl, beat the eggs with 3 tablespoons of sugar and the vanilla extract until light, airy, and pale in colour.

Slowly pour the warm (not hot) milk over the eggs, whisking continuously, until all the milk is added.

Pour the egg mixture slowly and evenly over the bread until all the liquid is added. Gently press the bread down into the liquid. Sprinkle the remaining tablespoon of sugar over the surface and set aside for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, bake the pudding in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the surface is golden brown, the pudding is well risen, and the eggs are set. Serve hot and enjoy. You can also drizzle caramel syrup or custard on top for added sweetness.