3 books on India’s nuclear journey

May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day every year to mark the strides India has made in the fields of science, engineering, and research. It was first observed in 1999 to commemorate India’s feat of conducting underground nuclear tests at Pokhran in Rajasthan, on this day. Metrolife curates a list of three books that capture India’s nuclear ambition.
New Nukes: India, Pakistan and Global Nuclear Disarmament (Voices & Visions)
Author: Praful Bidwai, Achin Vanaik
The 1998 nuclear testing set off alarm bells about nuclear proliferation in the region and increased poverty in poor nations. The book, written by two journalists, analyses the causes and consequences of these nuclear tests. A new perspective on nuclear abolition is also looked at.
India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture: Between Recessed Deterrent and Ready
Arsenal
Author: Ashley J Tellis
After 24 years of self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing, India shocked the world by resuming its plans in May 1998. Our neighbour Pakistan responded with its own set of tests a month later. The book analyses the political, strategic, technological, and ideational forces that led to India’s nuclear policy shift. The motivation was more complex that what most analysts believe, the authors argue.
Pokhran and Beyond:
India’s Nuclear Behaviour
Author: Ashok Kapur
The book looks at India’s journey as a nuclear state — starting in the 1930s and continuing till today. It also throws light on the consequences, debates, and reactions surrounding the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s decision of conducting nuclear testing in 1998.
