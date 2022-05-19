Battling negative body image? Experts give tips

The recent death of Kannada actress Chethana Raj due to complications after a liposuction surgery has put the spotlight on body image concerns.

Mental health experts weigh in on the problem.

Shwetha B C, assistant professor, department of psychology, BMS College for Women, calls out the Indian mindset of ‘Slim is beautiful, fair is lovely’. “Be it fat shaming, colourism, pimples and other marks, all these realities often affect one’s confidence levels. The society has set unrealistic standards of beauty and one’s self-worth is often tied to them,” she says.

Social media has amplified these concerns, says Dr Pallavi Joshi, senior consultant-psychiatrist with a private hospital. Photo-sharing platforms like Instagram have a huge impact on what people think of their body image.

“Many youngsters are going for instant fixes via sculpting and plastic surgeries,” she says. She points out that mostly teenagers and youngsters in their 20s suffer from body image issues because of peer pressure.

How can one inculcate a positive outlook towards their body? These experts share some ideas:

* Acceptance that a ‘perfect body’ doesn’t exist is the first step. If people feel good about themselves, then others’ perception won’t affect them.

* Confide in your friends, family and people who you trust. Sharing concerns with the right people can do wonders.

* Self-love is important. Write a list of five things you like about your personality. Look back at the list through the week when you are feeling low. Create a new list every week. This exercise will make you appreciate yourself, despite all the flaws.

* Be mindful of the people you hang out with or follow on social media. If these individuals are affecting your thought process and outlook negatively, it is time to cut ties. Emotionally distance yourself from those who cannot be avoided, like a partner, parent or family members.

* Find a routine to stay active, healthy and happy at the same time. Don’t look for shortcuts like fad diets and surgeries.

* When an advertisement or movie promotes a certain unrealistic beauty standard or body image, talk it out with an adult in the family or file a complaint against it with the respective authorities.