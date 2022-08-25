City violinist releases second edition of music book

Violinist and music composer Manoj George has come out with the second edition of his book ‘My Journey with Violin-Volume 1’. The book has two volumes.

The new edition has four extra pages of original and popular compositions, apart from the ones featured in the first book which was a sell-out. “Several music schools have adopted my book in their curriculum to teach violin,” Manoj informs.

He started teaching music around 30 years ago, performing and composing music alongside.

“I used to write down certain notes, including small melodies, for my students to understand. I would make copies of these and circulate them. Soon, many started suggesting I publish these notes,” he recalls how the idea to write a book came along.

He compiled these notes into the book’s first volume for beginners (age nine onwards) during the lockdown and published them in 2020. Volume 2 (for those who have completed Volume 1) was released in February this year.

The Kindle version has been sold in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, while the paperback came out in India. These books will enable music students clear exams at Trinity College London, ABRSM, and London College of Music, he adds.

The Kasavanahalli resident started working on the second edition this March. Volume 3 and a volume for elementary kids (ages four to eight) are in the works.

Audio and accompanying tracks for each lesson in the books are available on YouTube. The book is available on Amazon for Rs 449.