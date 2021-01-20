Covid-positive official roamed free

A senior BBMP engineer flouted critical pandemic guidelines and attended office after testing positive for Covid-19.

C T Anjanappa, assistant executive engineer (Bommanahalli) sub-division, was infected in July and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, where he had to stay quarantined for 14 days.

Hospital staff wearing PPE suits treated him. But he sneaked out every day to attend offices in Bommanahalli and Kodichikkanahalli, and signed the attendance register on all 14 days.

Anjanappa, in charge of Bilekahalli, BBMP’s Ward 189, continued flouting strict pandemic rules by going to office even during the additional 14-day quarantine, when he was expected to stay at home.

Citizen activist Chandrashekar V has written to the BBMP joint commissioner and executive engineer, Bommanahalli, complaining about the violations.

“Anjanappa not only ignored the isolation rules during his quarantine, but also physically attended office, which is an offence under the Disaster Management Act,” he told Metrolife.

The government has harshly punished people for stepping out during the lockdown, and continues to penalise them for not wearing masks, but officials flout these rules with impunity. Citizens feel betrayed, he says.

When Metrolife called Anjanappa, he said he had indeed gone to office after testing positive as he had urgent files to clear.

“We are all Covid warriors and I couldn’t keep work pending. I made sure I kept to myself and didn’t interact with anybody. The office was also regularly sanitised,” he said, promising never to repeat the mistake.

Higher-ups unaware

M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner Bommanahalli, BBMP, said he had no clue about Anjanappa’s violations. “I will have to first inform the higher officials and then ask him for an explanation,” he said, adding that he had himself tested positive.

When Metrolife called BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, he said he would ask for an explanation and take action if he found Anjanappa guilty.

Punishable act

Jayna Kothari, advocate, says a violation of pandemic rules could invite a jail term of up to three years and a penalty of up to Rs 50,000.

The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and the National Disaster Management Act provide for stringent action against people who violate pandemic rules, she says.

Heavy penalties, rather than imprisonment, could work as a deterrent. People think twice if they have to pay a high price, she says.

A senior epidemic disease specialist says attending office when affected by a pandemic is an act of extreme irresponsibility.

“Covid-19 is notified as an epidemic by the government. The guidelines must be followed,” he says. Moving around can cause the virus to spread, and jeopardise the lives of people. All it takes is droplets from the infected person’s saliva for people around to catch the infection, he told Metrolife.