Cycling: what's the way forward?

Despite varied cycling initiatives by the state government and private companies, more needs to be done for people to opt for cycling in the city, say enthusiasts. World bicycle day is observed on June 3.

From 2020 to 2022, cycle lanes cover approximately 20 kms in stretches along Old Airport Road, Central business district and Outer Ring Road (ORR), in the city.

Additionally, several MNCs are offering parking amenities and incentives to employees for commuting via cycling.

However, cycling for many, is still a daredevil task because lanes are not implemented properly and there is a lack of continuity across junctions in areas like ORR.

Poor maintenance of the lanes and lack of parking spaces are other issues.

The #CycleToWork campaign is set to be relaunched by bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran relaunched today. “ORR lanes have promoted cycling to a large extent. The focus should be on making cycling a safer experience, irrespective of cycle lanes. A dedicated cell within the BBMP and a nodal officer to take care of pedestrian footpaths and cycling lanes is needed. Along with speed limits, stringent rules along these lanes should be put in place,” says Sankran.

Sankaran along with a few partners, is conducting a ‘Slow Streets Campaign’ cycle ride on Friday, 7 am, from Commercial Street to Chalukya Junction to Commercial Street.

‘Vehicle-free road initiatives’

Cyclist Nihar Thakkar suggests that along with increasing cycle lanes and connecting them across junctions, more vehicle-free road initiatives should be taken up within neighbourhoods, at least during weekends. Dedicated streets to walk, cycle and as a space for events must be initiated. “A few rest stops on these lanes to take breaks would also help,” he adds.

Maintenance of cycle lanes must not go neglected, points out Shilpi Sahu, another cyclist. “Driving on the wrong side is a problem. It is neither beneficial to the vehicles moving to the right direction nor to the pedestrians and cyclists,” adds Shilpi. “There should be dedicated coaches within public transport systems such as Metro coaches where cyclists can stand with their cycles, to accommodate hassle-free connectivity,”

Shilpi says.