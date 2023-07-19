Dash cams in high demand

Car owners in Bengaluru are installing dashboard cameras to arm themselves with evidence in cases of disputes and attacks.

Dash cams, as these recorders are called, are helping in crime detection as evidenced from an attack on a car on a newly-built road in Gunjur near Varthur on July 13.

Four men riding two-wheelers waylaid a car, got into an argument with the owner, and vandalised the car. The driver reversed his car and escaped, and later uploaded the footage from his dash cam on social media. The video got the attention of the police, who then nabbed the assailants.

The incident has triggered a demand for dash cams. Saddam Hussain, who runs F1 Car Accessories on Balagere Road, near the site of the crime, says, “I sold 10-12 dashcams in the last three-four days. Earlier, I was selling just four or five in a week.”

Car owners are also approaching him to fix dash cams purchased online. He charges Rs 600 for installation.

Many such cases

In January, footage of a couple being harassed by a biker at 3 am on Sarjapura Road surfaced. According to Twitter handle Citizens Movement, the couple was chased for 5 km.

After learning of multiple cases of road harrassment, Yelahanka resident Vikash S installed a dash cam worth Rs 3,500 on his car on Sunday.

The communications professional says: “Since the pandemic receded, the traffic is back, roads are congested, and people are driving rashly. A dash cam provides good evidence both from the insurance and regulatory perspective.”

Social media accounts such as @3rdEyeDude (Twitter, Instagram and YouTube) and @Bangalore360official (Instagram) post videos of traffic indiscipline from Bengaluru.

Not a lone attack

The latest attack took place on a road connecting Keystone DSR Riviera, a gated community on Gunjur-Balagere Road, and Varthur.

Software engineer Praveen (name changed), who lives barely 4 km from where the incident happened, has ordered a dash cam since. He explains why: “This is the third such incident in a week on this road. A resident of my apartment was stopped by a gang when he was driving his car. They broke his rear windshield, and tried to extort money. He fractured his thumb.”

A resident of Gunjur, Santosh (name changed) has a dash cam on his car and is planning to fix one on his wife’s. “Three goons tried to accost a BMW X1 car on the same road last week. The car owner did not step out or engage with them. But it led to a traffic jam. This was around 5-6 pm,” the digital marketer says.

Success stories

Kirti Singh is a strong advocate of dash cams. When a Baleno hit her car on the Bengaluru-Goa highway last November, she identified the car number and the owner agreed to pay damages.

Businessman Roshan Kamat has been fielding calls from friends for dash cam recommendations since the Varthur incident hit the headlines.

He used to import and sell dash cams but shut the trade five years ago as the demand was low. He says there are three varieties – single-channel (records front view), dual-channel (for front and back view) and three-channel (for front, rear and in-cabin recording).

Roshan has fitted a dual-view dash cam. “A traffic policeman wrongly accused me of jumping a signal in Koramangala five months ago. I argued my case out with my footage,” he shares.

Beginners’ guide to dash cams

What to look for: According to tech expert Tushar Kanwar, a dash cam must provide high-quality footage at night and have built-in G-sensors that detect accidents and save an 'emergency file' that can’t be deleted. Collision and lane detection capabilities are good ancillary features to have. A dual channel cam is ideal, he says.

Recommendations: Redtiger F3 (front view; Rs 5,100), 70Mai M300 (dual view with GPS logger; Rs 10,800), 70mai A800S (dual view with more features; Rs 16,000). All prices approx.

How it works: A good dash cam switches on automatically the moment you start the engine and keeps recording till you switch the ignition off. If you need to switch a dashcam on manually, avoid it. Some come with a memory card, some don’t.

How to fix it: Most dash cams are easy to install and come with an adhesive. Mount it behind the rear view mirror so that it doesn't obstruct the driver’s view. Fasten the wiring along the edges of the car and plug the other end into the cigarette lighter power adapter of your car. Go to a car interiors shop for a neater finish.

Legal to use

Advocate Indra Dhanush says no law in India prohibits the use of dash cams in vehicles. They can be used as long as they do not infringe on the privacy of others and comply with data protection laws. However, their admissibility in court as evidence is up to the judge.

Warranty, no worry

Vehicle insurance agents told Metrolife the installation of dash cams doesn’t nullify new car warranties as it doesn’t involve changes to existing parts.