Free theatre school run by Vedike completes a year

Nineteen students of a new theatre school, Vedike Naatakashaale, in Bengaluru completed their first year last week.

Vedike Theatre, started by actor, director and playwright CR Simha in 1983, celebrated 37 years on November 28. The school turned a year old the same day. The theatre group is known for its close association with Kannada literature, and has produced well-received plays such as ‘Typical TP Kailasam’, ‘Bhairavi’, ‘Rasarushi’ and ‘Karna’. ‘Rasarushi’ is a biographical play about the Jnanpith laureate Kuvempu.

In 2000, the baton was passed to Ritwik Simha, Simha’s son, and his wife Jasleen. The couple started ‘Vedike Rangamalike’ to showcase Kannada plays for 125 weeks at National College, Jayanagar.

“It was an attempt to make sure Kannada theatre was being performed continuously,” says Ritwik.

A new production was added every three months. Vedike Rangamalike ran purely on audience support. No theatre group in the country was able to manage such a feat without external support, he recalls.

The group’s productions include ‘Agni Mattu Male’, ‘Havu Yeni’, ‘Madhuve Madhuve’, ‘Court Marshal’, and Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

“With every production, we would train new artistes who would do a few shows and then move on to television or films,” says Ritwik. Vedike launched a theatre school in 2019 to foster theatre as a long-term commitment.

Its year-long course covers classical Western theatre, Greek theatre and Indian theatre and practicals like makeup, costume design, set design, direction, theatre movement and theatre music.

“The course aims to provide a holistic and complete knowledge of theatre. The most popular models available in Karnataka are based on what is taught at the National School of Drama and Ninasam, where the acting is stylised. The thrust there is more on Western concepts like the Stanislavski technique and method acting,” he says.

Vedike’s school tries to bring out the essence of navarasas, natyashastra and explore Indian dramaturgy. “Students are not only exposed to theatre but also to forms like Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Yakshagana and Koodiyattam. They watch performances and attend classical musical concerts, and interact with the artistes,” he says.

During the pandemic, students attended online classes and met occasionally for practicals. “During the lockdown, we focused on Kannada literature and theatre. They had to study classic texts and answer quizzes online,” he says. The first batch has received certificates, and will receive diplomas after completion of second year. “We are looking to welcome our second batch in January,” he says.

The course is free. “It runs on funds generated from our productions and ticket sales. The students have to pay us only with their attention and dedication,” Ritwik says.

First one-man show in Kannada

Vedike’s first production ‘Typical TP Kailasam’, the first one-man show in Kannada, was about the famous playwright who mixed humour and social commentary. Kailasam was also known for his wit and word play.

C R Simha played Kailasam, and the play won critical acclaim and travelled across the country. It was the first Kannada play to be staged in the Middle East, US, UK, Canada and Singapore. It ran for 30 long years and presented more than 1,000 shows.

Who qualifies?

18 years and above.

10+2 pass.

How to apply

Candidates can call 98458 05442.

Those shortlisted will be interviewed.

New batch begins on January 15, 2021.

Course duration is two years.

(The course is completely free.)