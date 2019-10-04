Immerse idols only at designated spots: KSPCB officials

The number of Durga idol immersions during Dasara is hardly five per cent of what happens during the Ganesha festival, say officials with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). But they are taking no chances and have issued a series of instructions to minimise the havoc that is likely to be caused to the water bodies this Navratri.

A senior official with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board points out that it is important for people to stop using Plaster Of Paris (POP) idols and turn to eco-friendly ones. The officials are also urging people to immerse idols only at designated spaces.

“Avoid immersing the idols in lakes, tanks and other river bodies as they contaminate the quality of water and leave behind a concentration of heavy metals. These pollute the water bodies and harm the fishes in it,” the official tells Metrolife.

KSPCB says that in case of POP idols, there are agencies identified by KSPCB officials to take in these idols and dispose of them in a scientific manner.

“We have also issued instructions that no plastic decorative items should be thrown on the street during the procession. We hope the BBMP and city police will cooperate with us to enforce the rules,” adds the official.