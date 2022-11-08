Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2022 shortlist out

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2022 has five nonfiction books on its shortlist.

The books are ‘Accidental Feminism: Gender Parity and Selective Mobility Among India’s Professional Elite’ by Swethaa S Ballakrishnen, ‘Whole Numbers and Half Truths: What Data Can and Cannot Tell Us About Modern India’ by Rukmini S, ‘Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India’ by Suchitra Vijayan, ‘Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam in India’ by Ghazala Wahab, and ‘The Chipko Movement: A People’s History’ by Shekhar Pathak, translated by Manisha Chaudhry.

The shortlist was decided by a jury consisting of political scientist and author Niraja Gopal Jayal, entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, historian and author Srinath Raghavan, former diplomat Navtej Sarnahistorian, attorney Rahul Matthan, and historian Nayanjot Lahiri.

The shortlisted books “offer keen insights into the making of India today and the transitions it is currently undergoing”, the jury said.

Launched in 2018 by The New India Foundation, the book prize carries a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh and a citation. The winner will be announced on December 1.