Online talks on maritime history

An online festival is throwing light on the maritime history of India dating back several millennia. ‘Sagara Sangamam: India and the Sea’ opened on June 5 as part of the THT (Tamil Heritage Trust) Indology Festival 2023 and will feature two talks every day until June 11.

Being a country with a vast coastline, India’s maritime history goes all the way back to Greco Roman times in the first century CE, says the THT website.

In the talks, historians, scholars and authors will cover topics ranging from the maritime connections in the Harappan age to the global reach of India’s traders from East Africa to Malacca, from the commonalities and differences in the development of the maritime relations in Gujarat, Malabar, Bengal, Andhra, and Odisha to the forgotten naval histories of the Marathas, and from the ship-building technologies of the past to the pirate attacks on the Indian Ocean.

At 5.30 pm and 7 pm, till June 11. Free to watch. Register at bit.ly/THT-Register to receive the links. Follow @TamilHeritageTN on Twitter