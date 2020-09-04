Pubs, bars reopen with extra safety measures, discounts 

Pubs, bars and microbreweries are trying to lure customers back with anti-epidemic measures and deals.

Customers are unlikely to throng watering holes in a hurry, business insiders say, a day after they began operations at 50 per cent capacity. Serving liquor has resumed after five months.

New measures are in place: customer contact details are collected at the entrance, seating is spaced-out, and digital menus and payment methods are the norm. Drinking at the bar counter is not allowed.

Aman Dua, beverage head, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar, St Marks Road, says a restricted menu was in place when it opened on Friday.

“Home delivery will start with popular dishes from the menu. In the coming weeks, we are looking at home catering of food and premixed cocktails,” he says.

30-min alerts

Amit Ahuja, owner of The Open box, Misu and Lucky Chan, says the guidelines remain the same since June, when restaurants were allowed to start dine-in.

“More than four people — unless from the same family — are not allowed at a table. A minimum of six feet is maintained between tables,” he says.

At his restaurants, cutlery is sanitised and UV-treated. A bell is rung every 30 minutes and all staff come together to sanitise their hands, in front of the guests.

People are still unwilling to step out, and business is at about 25 per cent of what it was before the pandemic broke out, he says.

Shoe hygiene

Aurum Brew Works, Sarjapur Road, started dining and food delivery in June. Dinesh Arora, co-founder, says, “We have stuck to all guidelines and have implemented more measures, including sanitising of footwear when a customer enters our premises.”

The brewery which could seat around 550 people, has limited its occupancy to 200 now. When a new customer walks in, the seat is sanitised, to reinforce confidence.

“We are also discouraging smoking to make all customers comfortable. It’s word of mouth which will bring folks back,” he says. Aurum is offering 50 per cent off on beers and cocktails.

Breathing space

Uru Brewpark, J P Nagar, operated 190 tables before March, and that number has come down to 90 now.

Kuncheria Marattukalam, co-founder, says, “Since we are an open place, social distancing is not a problem.”

If a customer pays by card or touches any surface, he is immediately offered a sanitiser. Cutlery comes on a plate and food can be self-served.

“With the work-from-home option, we are encouraging professionals to work from Uru,” he says.

There are more food offerings on the menu and four fresh brews. “Two-plus-one is on offer on brews during the weekdays. We want to watch and see how things work out before launching more offers,” he says.

50 per cent staff

Pub-chain 1522 has four outlets in the city. Chethan Hegde, owner, hopes at least 40 per cent of business will return now.

“The past few months have been tough. Rents, salaries of staff and licence fees have to be paid, despite loss of business,” he says.

The chain will function with 50 per cent staff till November. He says, “Housekeeping staff will be sanitising the place three times a day, customers have to sanitise their hands before entering, and we have contactless menus and payment methods.”

Signature items

Yauatcha, a restaurant with a Cantonese and pan-Asian menu, started delivery and dining earlier. Shwetesh Priyam, head of operations, says bigger groups mean higher sales, but that may not happen in a hurry.

“The food and drinks menu has been cut down by 60 per cent because of limited staff. We will highlight our signature dishes through digital marketing and an SMS blast,” he says.

Yet to open

Some pubs and breweries plan to open in the coming days. Pecos’ outlets have been closed since March. Liam Timms, wholetime director, says, “We only serve beer, thus we can open only after we get our supply from the brewery.”

What’s new

Contact details collected at entrance

Sterilised cutlery brought on plates

Self-service encouraged

Sanitisation of seats, waiters’ hands

At one pub, sanitisation of footwear

Seating spread out, tables far apart

Deals and discounts on food and drinks