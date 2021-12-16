Puneeth inspiration: Big jump in eye donations



Puneeth Rajkumar



Pledging and donation of eyes is on the rise in Bengaluru since the passing of popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The star, who died on October 29, had pledged his eyes like his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. Four patients benefited from Puneeth’s donation.

Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank run by Narayana Nethralaya Superspeciality Eye Hospital, West of Chord Road, saw more than 10,000 pledges in just November.

Veeresh MPM, manager of the eye bank, says, “We would get about 50 eye donations every month before the pandemic. In November, the number shot up to 234.”

Forty to 60-year-olds dominate the pledges. “We are getting calls from outside Bengaluru too, from Sakleshpur, Gulbarga, Huliyar, Ramanagara and Nelamangala,” he says.

He says Puneeth’s example is inspiring many people to donate. “We hosted 10 camps last weekend in Bengaluru,” he says.

Shraddha Eye Bank

After the pandemic broke out, the donation numbers had come down at Shraddha Eye Bank, Jayanagar, set up by the Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital.

Dr Nagesh B N, cornea consultant, says, “Many would call to know more about eye donation, but the Covid protocols didn’t permit it.”

After the lockdowns, a Covid-negative certificate was mandatory, and the eyes couldn’t be released for donation till two days after collection.

Only after a negative Covid test result could the eyes be used, he told Metrolife.

Most eye banks had stopped eye collection because of the long procedure.

“Even after eye donation camps resumed, many who had pledged did not come back,” he says.

Since November, the bank began getting three or four calls a week, compared to just one or two earlier.

“The willingness among families to donate a relative’s eyes has increased,” he says. Dr Nagesh adds people pledging their eyes are mostly between 30 and 50.

Modi Hospital

At Dr MC Modi Hospital, Rajajinagar, there were no collections and pledges during the lockdowns.

After the Covid second wave, pledges started picking up, says Dr Sowmyalatha, medical superintendent.

“Since October 29, many coming for consultations are pledging their eyes,” she says. The hospital saw a 80-90 per cent increase in pledges in November, she adds.

Time factor

Many people believe eye donation leads to disfiguration of the face, says Dr Nagesh B N, cornea consultant. “That is not so. And the process takes just a couple of hours,” he says.

Who can donate?

Anyone above 18, even those with diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailments, can pledge and donate eyes, the use may differ.