Sensitise teachers, say psychologists

Those working in schools and colleges must be trained to be empathetic to students in emotional distress, psychologists say.

Aditya Prabhu, a first-year engineering student, leapt to his death from the eighth floor of a building on the PES University campus on July 17. Few days later, a Class 7 student also died by suicide after she was allegedly bullied by teachers at a school in Kumbalgodu.

Aditya’s mother, Asha Prabhu, says he was humiliated by the college authorities after they found a phone on him towards the end of an exam.

“The Aditya Prabhu case is only the tip of the iceberg,” says Afifa Kauser, psychologist and founder of Let’s Talk Healing, suggesting that many such cases go unnoticed.

The root cause

Afifa believes the problem exists at a systemic level. “We as a culture do not understand mental health. Whether it is at home, in the classroom or in the office, mental health problems are not seen as something worth paying attention to. There is a lack of space to talk about pain and failure,” she elaborates.

In her view, suicide is not an ‘I’ problem, but a ‘we’ problem. “The systems we live in can inflict so much pain that individuals think about suicide,” she says.

They are unaware

Teaching and non-teaching staff have a skewed understanding of mental health, and fail to provide overall support to students, says Kala Balasubramanian, psychotherapist and psychologist at Inner Dawn Counselling.

“It is important that the staff are aware not just about how to handle a situation but also about what to say. No matter what the allegation against the student, all conversations need to be absolutely respectful. The intention shouldn’t be to hurt students but rather to reprimand them,” she adds.

Kala advises teaching faculty to draw a clear distinction between malpractice and crime. “Many forget that the students might have engaged in malpractice but it is not a crime, and so they should be treated accordingly,” she says.

If a student is caught cheating, the teaching staff should refrain from talking irresponsibly, say psychologists. “It is important for them not to publicly shame or ridicule students. They are not High Court judges. Instead of passing judgement, they must find out what’s wrong,” says Afifa.

She recommends that teachers help students understand the problem. “Instead of saying ‘this is wrong’ and punishing the student, teachers can ask why the student cheated. Cheating often occurs due to lack of readiness, performance pressure, anxiety and the desperation to score good marks,” she elaborates.

‘Make it a must’

While students receive counselling at some schools, counselling must be made mandatory for teachers, adds Afifa.

“Sensitivity training and counselling need to happen at both levels. Teachers need to be trained on how to show tough love and also be empathetic,” she elaborates.

Consultant clinical psychologist Muniswamy K S adds that the student-teacher bond currently remains strained as an after-effect of Covid-19. “Scientists might declare that the pandemic is over, but its after-effects are still felt. Teachers are barely aware of what is happening in their students’ lives,” he says. He recommends educational institutions provide counselling for teachers, “in order to deal with the changed behaviour of students after the pandemic”.

What’s happening on campus?

A professional and discreet counsellor is the need of the hour at every educational institution, believes Kamala Y C, principal of National College, Basavanagudi.

“While we already provide counselling to students, we would also like to start counselling and sensitisation programmes for teachers,” she told Metrolife.

At the beginning of every school year, St Joseph’s Boys High School, Ashok Nagar, organises a three-day refresher programme for its teaching staff.

“This covers everything from teacher-student behaviour to the code of conduct and professional ethics. Be it a student in LKG or Class 12, teachers are trained to deal with them in a sensitive and appropriate manner,” says Sunil Cletus Fernandes, principal.

Minister says students ‘oversensitive’

Students take impulsive missteps, and teachers can’t be blamed, according to M C Sudhakar, minister for higher education.

He was responding to Metrolife questions about the many student suicides in the city.

“Back in the day, teachers were free to reprimand students. Now even if teachers raise their voice, parents come to the school and complain. If a teacher can’t freely talk to students and parents, how can they explain about academic progress or even help them?”

Suicide prevention helplines

Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support.

080-4611007 (Nimhans)

1800-123-786868 (Sumunum)

76397 41916 (Sahodari)

84229 84528 (Samaritans)

7676602602 (Parivarthan)

080-65000111 (Sahai)