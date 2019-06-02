Supercop Annamalai quit to chase dreams, ‘do more’

Popular policeman K Annamalai, hailed as Karnataka’s Singham, has quit and set the rumour mills buzzing. Why is he going away when his career in the department, not to speak of his popularity, is on the ascendant?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Annamalai submitted his resignation from the Indian Police Service on May 28.

His decision came as a shock not only to his colleagues but also to citizens who had interacted with him. He was fearless, accessible and upright, and had become a folk hero in the districts where he worked.

In a freewheeling chat with Metrolife, Annamalai says he wants to go and explore things that might give him more contentment.

You have won the love and appreciation of so many citizens and senior officers. What prompted you to quit?

There comes a time in your life when you re-evaluate your priorities and what you want to do. It is not like I want to leave this and do something that is not connected to what I am doing



Annamalai



now. We are always cleaning up. We have been doing a lot of mopping up. Over the last year, I have begun thinking I should perhaps try and do things in a much more efficient way. There’s only so much that you can do within a government system. You can’t experiment much because you are within a boundary.

How do you intend to take your ideas forward?

I am not sure. I need a few months to work things out. I am exploring all possible options. I need time to give shape to my thinking. I will do my job without compromising on my values and principles. I will take a call soon.

You will be working on a bigger canvas. Are you prepared for that?

The real excitement lies in that. People who called me in the last few days, some from across the world, asked me why I was leaving. I told them I was doing it to pursue something else. I

see hope more than anything. Yes, I think I’m fully prepared.

What policies would you like changed?

I am a small man and have a long way to go. But I feel reforms have to be bolder. The time has come to dream big and big problems must be attacked in a big way. We must work towards a planet with zero carbon footprint, minimum or nil wastage of natural resources and full employment. We have to re-imagine our country.

Did you ever feel that your hands were tied when you were in service?

I never felt so. I only felt I could do much more. In all sectors, you have to work within a system. With all due respect, I enjoyed my tenure here.

How was your equation with your colleagues?

Ours was a relationship of mutual respect and brotherhood because we have been trained in a tough way. All my colleagues, whether Isha Pant (DCP South East), Karthik Reddy (SP KGF), Santhosh Babu (SP Chikkaballapur), Vinayak Patil (SP Karwar) Raja (who left IPS to join IAS) are excellent and have, in their own way, fixed things.

What plans and programmes do you have for women and children?

Domestic abuse in India has increased. Close to about 50 per cent of crimes are related to the abuse women suffer. We need intervention, a psychological service where people are trained to be good mothers, fathers and husbands. The Western policing emphasizes a lot on the women’s protection from domestic abuse. Here, in India, there are no laws to protect women. Germany has a Bavarian psychological service where the police work hand-in-hand with the psychological service centres to protect women from domestic abuse. We still see so many children doing ‘coolie’ work.

Children should be treated as citizens of the state and there must be more protection for them. More resources should be spent on them. India is a country with a larger number of laws but implementation is an issue.

Have you thought about the Cauvery problem, since you hail from Tamil Nadu and have worked in Karnataka?

It’s an emotive issue for both states. I believe time is the best healer. But the states are willing to accept each other. Kannadigas and Tamilians are more tolerant of each other. I feel the divide is blurring.

How has your decade-long tenure in the service changed you?

I had a lot of ego and the services have stripped me of that. I have seen so much suffering and that has led me to believe that nothing is certain. I also used to be judgemental about people. But I realised that people are what they are for a reason.

How did you keep calm in such a high-pressure job?

I run in the morning and read a lot. The only negative thing is that I am not travelling as much as I used to. I believe that travelling is the best learning you get.

Mountaineering and cycling are your passions...

Back in college, I used to regularly backpack and go hiking in the mountains. I have done the Himalayan trek in areas of Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal. I wish to explore the Kanchenjunja circuit. Sadly, my cycling has taken a backseat after coming to Bengaluru.

We hear you are writing a book. What is it about?

Yes, I am. It is about the individuals I have seen at a ground level during my tenure as superintendent of police. I believe the people I have written about need a bigger platform to showcase their humanity. I have featured 15 individuals who have stood up against all odds. They include people from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru. The idea is to instil hope in people.



You have been nicknamed the ‘Singham,’ after a Tamil action film hero. Do you watch movies?

I don’t take any nicknames to heart but I guess that’s a reflection of the love of people. I generally don’t go watch a movie just because it has released. I look at reviews for a week and then decide. The ‘Shawshank Redemption’ is a big movie for me because every time I watch it, I see hope.

Do movies inspire you?

Yes. Now, we are witnessing alternate mediums that inspire one. For instance, you are exposed to ideas through episodes like the ‘Game of Thrones’. While some see that as entertainment, I see a lesson in life --- leadership, courage, risk-taking. I watch ‘Game of Thrones’ for that. I see hope, fear, uncertainty and courage in every episode. I also watch a lot of offbeat movies in Tamil and some in Kannada like ‘U-turn’ and ‘RangiTaranga’. They are thought-provoking. Movies are generally best when they come with offbeat content. But we don’t see many of them.

Favourite musicians?

A R Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja are my all-time favourites. When I run I listen to the compositions of these two legends.

What do your parents do?

My parents are agriculturists. We run a farm in Karur district, where we do dry farming and sheep rearing. During my childhood, I used to do some farming and tend sheep. I was brought up the hard way. So my passion for farming continues.

What are some lessons you picked up from your parents?

They always taught me to be ethical, speak my mind and be humble. I have also picked up a lot of things from my wife, who is very level-headed and calm. So, it’s a daily learning for me. My son has also opened me up and keeps teaching me the basics

of life, which we, sometimes, take for granted.

What’s your vision for Bengaluru?

Citizens should come out of their homes and claim public spaces. This is a cosmopolitan city and should remain so.

What’s your advise to young police officers?

Whatever you do, do it with intensity, honesty and conviction. Have continuity, dream big, and keep moving. We have some amazing young officers in our cadre, and I don’t think they need any advise from me, especially.