Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC lodges plaint with ECI against Bengal BJP Chief Suvendu Adhikari after leaders 'confess' Sandeshkhali rape accusations concocted

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the Election Commission of India with a complaint against BJP's Bengal Chief Suvendu Adhikari and others, after leaders are said to have confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted.