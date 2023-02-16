Theatre experts, academics weigh in on skit controversy

Complaints against a skit presented by students of a management studies department led to seven students and two members of the faculty being arrested earlier this week.

Performed as part of a ‘mad ads’ contest, the skit featured lines — about B R Ambedkar, caste exclusion and reservation — regarded by many as offensive and insensitive.

C Basavalingaiah, former director of National School of Drama, Bengaluru centre, says the incident brings the “spotlight on the staff and how they were oblivious of the content”.

The skit was a mockery of a great leader, and while it is legitimate to criticise an ideology, defaming a leader’s character is not, he says.

“People are awake, which is why complaints were filed against the students and the institution, and the police arrested them,” he says.

‘Recover health of our public discourse’

R Rajaram, former professor and head of the department of English, St Joseph’s College of Commerce, says the incident shows “how we are living in extremely polarised times where we see everything in binaries”. “We must recover the health of our public discourse. Ethically what the students did was wrong. It was a kind of shadowboxing and seemed like an expression of antipathy towards reservations,” he says.

But he is not sure “if arresting the students was the best option”. The teaching community has a responsibility to create an atmosphere where difficult conversations are possible, he says.

“Striking a balance between the pedagogy of emotion and pedagogy of reason is important,” he tells Metrolife.

In his view, “commitment to justice and social pluralism should be non-negotiable”.

‘Lesson for all’

Ganesh Shenoy, founding member of theatre group Sanchaya, sees a trend of ill-informed criticism of revered heroes.

“One must know what to say and what not to. In the name of freedom of expression, people are ridiculing Gandhi, Nehru and Kuvempu,” he says.

He reckons defining content as offensive or not offensive is tricky. “In this case, the students might not have thought of the consequences,” he says, calling for self-restraint.

The action by the government was harsh, feels Ganesh. “The students should have been warned and let off,” he says.

Funny or offensive?

Clear guidelines should have been shared with participants of the event about what is acceptable and what is not, says Ritwik Simha, creative director of the 40-year-old theatre group Vedike.

“Religion, caste, and region are sensitive topics. Be aware of your boundaries,” says Ritwik, adding that what is funny to one might be offensive to another.

What happened

A skit performed last week by students of the Jain (deemed-to-be) University’s management studies department featured lines on B R Ambedkar, social exclusion and reservations.

Individuals and groups in Karnataka and Maharashtra have filed caste atrocity complaints against the management and the students. The police arrested seven students and two teachers on Monday.