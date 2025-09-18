Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Germany to provide free-of-charge 'Gratis visa' for Indian students. All you need to know

Free visa ends the long-standing financial hurdle for short-term visitors, students, scholars or job seekers to Germany
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 14:39 IST
World newsGermanyVisaStudy AbroadIndian Studentscareer opportunities

Follow us on :

Follow Us