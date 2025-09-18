Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Plea in Kerala High Court against Arundhati Roy's book cover showing her smoking

Besides prohibiting sale, circulation and display of the book with its current cover, the plea has also sought withdrawal of all of its copies from the market.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 14:40 IST
Kerala High CourtbookArundhati RoyPlea

Follow us on :

Follow Us