What pushed cabbie to suicide?

The cab driver who set himself on fire and killed himself last week was overwhelmed by a series of setbacks, his brother says.

Deep in debt and unable to repay his vehicle EMIs, 32-year-old Pratap Kumar K doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze inside his car at the Kempegowda International Airport on March 30. He succumbed to his injuries on March 31.

A resident of Tumbenahalli near Ramanagara, Pratap died around 2 am in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Friends say the past one year had been devastating for him. “With increasing fuel and vehicle maintenance costs and a family of four to feed, Pratap found it hard to make ends meet. He was unable even to pay his house rent,” says Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola Uber Drivers’ & Owners’ Association.

Pratap had also taken personal and hand loans. “The exorbitant monthly interest of 5 to 10 per cent meant he was trapped in a vicious debt cycle. He would get calls from banks and private lenders, who would threaten to seize his car,” Pasha told Metrolife.

“He was a hard worker and was attached to the KSTDC airport taxi service. Trips were far and few between. There were days when he would wait the whole day and go home empty-handed and on some other days, he would get a trip only after waiting for 14 hours,” says Pasha.

“He always had friends who helped him get back his card with minimum balance so that he could go for his trips. His daily existence was tough,” he adds.

Shattered family

Pratap is the youngest of three children. His elder brothers Pradeep (36) and Dilip (34) have lost their jobs. His father Krishnappa and mother Susheelamma, both in their 60s, are farmers.

“Pratap was the only earning member. We live off the meagre income that we get from farming and selling milk. It barely meets our daily needs,” Pradeep told Metrolife, still choking with grief as he spoke.

Pradeep was aware that Pratap was in debt and managed to help him by borrowing from various sources.

“We knew he had loans to clear, but it was beyond our capacity. We were also aware that he had some trouble at his workplace and that he was under pressure,” recalls Pradeep.

His parents, especially his mother, are yet to come to terms with what has happened.

“He would never speak of his problems when he came visiting. The house would brighten up whenever he came. He always supported the weak,” he adds.

Pradeep says that Pratap began driving when he was 18. “Even if he didn’t have many trips, he never wanted to look for another job because driving was his passion,” Pradeep sums up.

He did not hesitate to speak out

Fellow cabbies allege KSTDC and airport officials drove Pratap to the brink by denying him work.

Ramesh Gowda, president of Kempegowda International Airport Taxi Drivers and Owners Welfare Association, says Pratap would not hesitate to speak out. “He would always stand up for the weak and fight for justice. Pratap was targeted by officials who never missed a chance to harass him by blocking his entry card,” alleges Ramesh. “This is not just the story of Pratap. Many cab drivers attached to the KSTDC get no trips and are in deep debt, with no help from the government,” he says. KSTDC officials did not respond to calls from Metrolife.