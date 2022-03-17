Play on modern-day relationships  

Ventures’ new production, ‘Locked Down’, to be staged on March 19 and 20 at Bangalore International Centre, shows how relationships underwent a sea change during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Directed by Susanto Banerjee, the play with a 14-member cast is a collection of stories that is knit together into a single story about relationships.

Speaking to Metrolife about how the play was conceptualised, Susanto Banerjee, says, “This play is a web of intricate relationships that unfold during the first lockdown. It is presented as an interesting collage on stage with quick movement of scenes involving skillful zonal acting. With a fair sprinkling of humour, the play gradually goes deep into relationships, challenging the bonding that these relationships assumed.”

In the opening scene, the characters begin in their own space travelling their own journeys. “Later, they reveal multiple dimensions of their personalities, intriguing the audience as they unwrap a modern day society,” he adds. As the story progresses, the characters find connections between themselves and make an intricate web of relationships.

Susanto says the lockdown challenged the bonding that these relationships assumed. “The lockdown gave additional space to some of these characters and took away space from the others, triggering a rediscovery of themselves. It not only helped them get a grip of themselves, but also helped them get a fresh perspective of their own relationships,” he says.

The play is written incorporating the complexities that come in modern-day relationships. Susanto says that the audience will be able to connect with the scenes and instances shown in the play.

The play is scripted by Ruby Lalla and Antara Mukherjee. Music is by Gerry Ambrose and lights by Raag Urs.

It will be staged on March 19 at 7 pm and March 20 at 3 pm and 6.30 pm. Ticket are available on BookMyShow.

For details, contact 81974 01133.