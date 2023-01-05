Week-long music fete comes to town

Over 300 musicians from across the country will perform at Sri Thyagaraja Aradhana National Music Festival from January 6 to 12.

The event pays homage to the 176-year-old legacy of the late Saint Thyagarajaswamy, a renowned Carnatic music composer. It will feature Karnataka’s musical paragons such as Vijay Prakash, RK Padmanabha and Manasi Prasad. Two stages have been set up for the performances at the venue.

Suma Sudhindra, director of the event, says, “We are focused on promoting regional music and culture throughout the event.”

The music festival will be inaugurated on January 6 at 6 pm by Padma Shri recipient VR Gowrishankar and Padma Bhushan recipient L Subramaniam. At the event, the ‘Bharathi Thyagaraja

Samman Award’ will be presented to three pioneers in the field of classical music — RK Padmanabha, VS Rajagopal and RA Ramamani.

*The event will be held at Sri Sringeri Shankara Matha, Shankarapuram, Chamrajpet, January 6 to 12, 5 pm to 9 pm. Entry free.