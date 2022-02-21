News Live:  Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away

Twitter takes down Gujarat BJP's tweet on Ahmedabad serial bomb blast verdict
Twitter has removed a controversial caricature post tweeted by Gujarat BJP depicting people sentenced to death for their roles in 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts for violating micro-blogging site rules. The BJP's tweet showed a caricature of men in skull caps in the noose and long beards with captions that read "Satyamev Jayate" and "no pardon to those spreading terrorism."
Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away on Monday morningdue toheart attack.
Biden agrees to meet Putin if he halts Ukraine attack
President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.
CBI court to pronounce the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and other convicts in the fifth fodder scam case today
PM Modi to address a webinar today on how this year’s Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector
