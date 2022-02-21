News Live:  Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away

  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 09:44 ist
  • 09:34

    Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away on Monday morningdue toheart attack.

  • 09:29

  • 08:42

    Biden agrees to meet Putin if he halts Ukraine attack

    President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

  • 08:41

    Twitter takes down Gujarat BJP's tweet on Ahmedabad serial bomb blast verdict

    Twitter has removed a controversial caricature post tweeted by Gujarat BJP depicting people sentenced to death for their roles in 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts for violating micro-blogging site rules. The BJP's tweet showed a caricature of men in skull caps in the noose and long beards with captions that read "Satyamev Jayate" and "no pardon to those spreading terrorism."

  • 08:41

    CBI court to pronounce the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and other convicts in the fifth fodder scam case today

  • 08:41

    PM Modi to address a webinar today on how this year’s Union Budget will have a "positive impact" on the education sector

  •  

