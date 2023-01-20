India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kathua in J&K
updated: Jan 20 2023, 08:54 ist
Track today's main political updates
08:52
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kathua in J&K
#WATCH | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir on the 125th day of its journey; sees the participation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut today pic.twitter.com/Ve81omvQ5m
'Feel like returning home': Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters J&K
Rahul Gandhi walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening in the last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
He will end the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on January 30.
07:44
Tripura: CPI(M), Cong under 'democratic and secular' banner to hold rally on Jan 21
The CPI(M) and the Congress under the banner of "democratic and secular" forces are set to organise a rally here on January 21 in a bid to "save the Constitution" and "restore democracy in Tripura" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Those who will join the rally will not carry flags of any political party, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said in a joint press conference on Thursday.
07:42
Terrorism alive in J&K, can be finished only by holding dialogue with Pak, says Farooq Abdullah
07:43
EC orders probe into attacks on Cong bike rally in Tripura
The Election Commission on Thursday ordered an inquiry into attacks on a Congress bike rally in Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, an official said.
