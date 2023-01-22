India Political Update: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Hiranagar in J&K's Kathua district

Tripura CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala ahead of Assembly elections in the state\r\n\r\nPeople have a lot of faith in the BJP as they think the BJP govt is transparent. Terrorism has ended in the state & there's peace & prosperity now: Tripura CM Manik Saha pic.twitter.com/pa33l0Vi9X\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023
Tripura CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala ahead of Assembly elections in the State
Congress's Bharat Jodo yatra resumes from Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir
Some people trying to drive wedge between BJP and Maha leader Pankaja Munde: Bawankule
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said some people are trying to create a rift between the party and its leader Pankaja Munde.
Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Bawankule alleged Pankaja Munde's statements were twisted by editing video clips and were sent to the media to project she is working against the party's interests.
BJP's state exexcutive to meet today to discuss 2024 poll strategy
A one-day meeting of theBJPstate executive will be held in Lucknow on Sunday to chalk out the strategy to implement the central leadership's plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
TheBJP's win on maximum Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh had helped the party in forming the government at the Centre in 2019 and 2014.