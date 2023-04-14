India Political Updates: Bengal BJP welcomes Amit Shah as minister starts two-day trip
updated: Apr 14 2023, 09:12 ist
09:10
Bengal BJP welcomes Amit Shah as minister starts two-day trip
Warm Welcome to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on your visit to the State of West Bengal. Your presence inspires us & boosts the morale of the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas. The people of West Bengal have been eagerly waiting for your arrival. pic.twitter.com/FOUZtjYmsy
Laxman Savadi leaves for Bengaluru to decide his political fate
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who had announced that he would resign from the BJP and as an MLC, proceeded towards Bengaluru from the Belagavi airport on Friday, with his political fate hanging in the balance.
Amit Shah to start two-day West Bengal visit today ahead of rural polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state.
He will hold a public meeting and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state during the visit.
Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls in the state, which is due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery. (PTI)
08:59
Cong chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, others mark Ambedkar Jayanti with tributes
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.#AmbedkarJayantipic.twitter.com/1RVuRRmduV
Goa cops ask Kejriwal to appear in case on sticking of posters during polls
Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign.
Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (PTI)
07:25
Former MLC and Cong leader Raghu Achar to join JD(S) today in presence of HDK, HD Deve Gowda
ANI
07:12
Karnataka Polls: 17 sitting BJP MLAs miss the bus; more likely to be axed
Having replaced 17 sitting lawmakers so far, all eyes are on the BJP's final list of 12 candidates in which some more incumbents are likely to miss the ticket bus.
Opposition leaders united on forming pre-poll alliance, talks on: Nitish Kumar
Asserting that leaders of most opposition parties are united on forging a pre-poll alliance against the BJP-led NDA before the 2024 general elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said "talks are on".
Taking on PM Modi won’t be easy, says Athawale on Sharad Pawar meeting Kharge, Rahul
Mumbai |We are fully prepared for the 2024 ‘fight’. If opposition wants to come together, they can do so but still taking on PM Modi won’t be easy, he is a strong leader. Modiji & NDA will come back to power in 2024 again: Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar… pic.twitter.com/bDZ1UyxUvz
